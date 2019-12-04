MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A snowstorm dumped nearly 22 inches of snow on Duluth over the weekend, and on Wednesday the city’s mayor apologized for the slow response on clearing it away.

“While we are a climate that is used to experiencing snowfalls and extreme weather, the combination of things made this really difficult,” Mayor Emily Larson said.

Parts of the city are still impassable, and some schools have been closed all week.

Larson says the combination of a holiday weekend and the severity of the storm is to blame.

She says the city has put new strategies in place to do better in the future.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said they used snow blowers to move drifts off the roadways.