MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 6:48 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 95 and 5th Avenue.
A man, identified as 65-year-old Thomas Gasser, was struck by a Toyota Corolla that was traveling north on Hwy 95, according to the state patrol.
The victim is being treated at Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the 26-year-old driver was not hurt.
