MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 6:48 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 95 and 5th Avenue.

A man, identified as 65-year-old Thomas Gasser, was struck by a Toyota Corolla that was traveling north on Hwy 95, according to the state patrol.

The victim is being treated at Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 26-year-old driver was not hurt.

