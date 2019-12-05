Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities family is grieving the loss of a 2-year-old boy after he died Wednesday from injuries suffered in crash late last month.
On a GoFundMe page, friends of the family wrote that the child, Gautam Pujari, died in the hospital, where he had been on life support since the crash on Nov. 30.
On that day, the child was traveling in Coon Rapids with his mother, father, and 4-year-old sister when a pickup truck swerved over the median and slammed head-on into the family’s car.
