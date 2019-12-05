MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say a man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly fired a shotgun at his brother after breaking into their father’s home.
The Lakes Area Police Department says the shooting happened at a home on the 24900 block of Keystone Avenue in Chisago City.
The 911 caller told police that he went to plow his father’s driveway and found his younger brother, whom his father has a protective order against, in the house.
The younger brother, identified as a 49-year-old man, allegedly grabbed his father’s shotgun and fired it at his 51-year-old sibling. The blast hit the older brother’s car.
Immediately after the shooting, the younger brother ran into a nearby field. Responding officers set up a perimeter. A K-9 officer found the younger brother out in the cold.
The younger brother was booked into the Chisago County Jail pending assault, burglary and theft charges.
