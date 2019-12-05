Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Science Museum of Minnesota has received a $1 million donation from an anonymous donor, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
It’s the largest donation in the organization’s recent history, at a time when funding is “increasingly challenging.”
The donation was designated as an unrestricted gift, meaning that the money can be used however the museum deems fit in their ongoing operations.
That is less common — many donations are made with the requirement that the money is used for a specific initiative or program of the donor’s choosing.
