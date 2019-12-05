Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A high school in the north metro briefly went into lockdown Thursday after it was reported that a student may have threatened someone and was possibly armed.
Forest Lake Area High School says the school immediately went into lockdown Thursday morning after the school resource officer received a tip that a student had threatened someone and might have a weapon.
The lockdown was in place until school officials and responding police located and apprehended the student.
Police are investigating the incident, the school says.
In a press release, the school spokesperson thanked the student who alerted officials to the threat.
