MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the north metro are asking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint earlier this week.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call investigators at 763-706-8133.
The Columbia Heights Police Department says the robbery happened Monday in the parking lot of the Aldi’s grocery store off Central Avenue.
Security cameras at a nearby business captured the suspect.
