MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The family that owns the property where a Black Hawk helicopter crashed Thursday, killing three Minnesota National Guard members, has raised an American flag near site.
The flag went up Friday morning on the farm in Kimball, near where the helicopter crashed into a line of trees bordering a field. The family says they plan to plant a permanent flag pole on the property next summer.
National Guard officials said Friday that the next of kin of the soldiers killed have been notified of their loved one’s deaths. Per policy, the names of the soldiers won’t be released to the public for at least another 24 hours.
Information on what caused the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to issue a mayday call prior to the crash is not expected for several days, as it remains under investigation.
On Thursday evening, Gov. Tim Walz, a former Minnesota National Guard soldier, called the crash a “tragic loss” for the state.
“The coming days will be dark and difficult,” he said. “The state of Minnesota stands at the ready to assist the families of all fallen heroes.”
On Friday, Walz ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings beginning at 2:05 p.m. Friday until Monday at 2:05 p.m.
