MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis City Council members voted this week to make fire sprinklers a priority in high-rises.
The amendment passed Friday night puts a condition on any capital funding going to the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority. Money will only be given if fire sprinklers and suppression are installed in new and re-developed high-rise buildings.
The move follows a deadly apartment fire in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. Abdi Warsame, the council member that represents the area, proposed the amendment.
“We had a tragedy. Five of our residents died,” he said at Friday’s meeting. “We want to make sure we elevate the fear some of the folks that live in the high rises have now that going forward, this issue will be taken seriously.”
Five people died last week when an apartment caught fire in a high-rise on Cedar Avenue South. Inspectors believe the fire was accidental.
WCCO has learned that fire sprinklers are in the high-rise building, but it’s unclear where those sprinklers are located.
