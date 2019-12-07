MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The three Minnesota National Guard soldiers killed in a helicopter crash Thursday have been identified.

28-year-old James A. Rogers Jr., 30-year-old Charles P. Nord, and 28-year-old Kort M. Plantenberg were the men who died.

The three Minnesota National Guardsmen killed in the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 were:

Chief Warrant Officer 2 James A. Rogers Jr., age 28

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles P. Nord, age 30

Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, age 28 — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) December 7, 2019

They were members of the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade, assigned to Company C, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion based in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Kimball, which is about 16 miles west of St. Cloud. The soldiers were conducting a maintenance test flight.

According to a tweet, the unit had just returned from a 9-month deployment in the Middle East, “where they conducted medical evacuations in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.”

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles Nord was a 2007 graduate of Perham High School. State Rep. Bud Nornes (R-Fergus Falls) released a statement after hearing the news.

“Mr. Nord took exceptional pride in serving the people of our state and nation and his loss is a tragic reminder of the risks our men and women of the armed forces take every day to protect us, whether it’s overseas or right here at home,” Nornes told media. “Our hearts and prayers are with Mr. Nord and his two fellow guardsmen who also perished in Thursday’s crash, and with the friends and families of all three soldiers during this time of mourning.”

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff at state and federal buildings in Minnesota until Dec. 9.

“On behalf of all Minnesotans, Gwen and I offer our deepest sympathies to the families of Chief Warrant Officer Two Charles Nord, Chief Warrant Officer Two James Rogers, and Sergeant Kort Plantenberg,” Walz told media. “They paid the ultimate price in their service to Minnesota and to the United States of America. Words will never ease the pain of this tragic loss and the state of Minnesota is forever in the debt of these warriors.”

A veteran who served in the Army National Guard for 24 years, Walz was on scene in the aftermath of the crash on Thursday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.