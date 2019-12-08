  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old boy is dead after a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 4:45 p.m. to a report of a snowmobile crash near the intersection of Pine Street and 2nd Street in the City of Nicollet.

When authorities arrived, they discovered a single snowmobile involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy from New Ulm.

No additional information is available at this time.

