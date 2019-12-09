MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three Minnesota families are planning funerals for the national guardsmen killed in a helicopter crash.
Chief warrant officers James Rogers Jr. and Charles Nord, and Sgt. Kort Plantenberg, died when their Black Hawk went down last week.
Fellow Minnesota Guard members held a memorial ceremony at Fort Hood in Texas on Sunday. The aviators bowed their heads before three battlefield crosses, and saluted the soldiers’ sacrifice through their tears.
The three guardsmen were on a maintenance test flight from St. Cloud when they crashed near a farm in Kimball. They had radioed a distress call before going down.
They were assigned to Company C, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion based in St. Cloud. Their unit had just returned from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East, where they conducted medical evacuations in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.
A U.S. Army safety investigation team from Fort Rucker, Alabama, is investigating the crash site. There’s no timeline of when information will be released to the public.
