WINTER WEATHER:Much of the state is under winter weather alerts. Get the latest information.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    12:05 AMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lewis Karpel, Local TV, Normay, World War II

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The country of Norway honored a Twin Cities veteran Sunday for his service during World War II.

Wilton Rasmusson received two medals for his time spent on an overseas mission helping defend Norway from the Nazis.

At a ceremony in Fridley, the Norwegian Ambassador thanked the 100 year old for his bravery, while surrounded by friends and loved ones.

In the past year, Norway has awarded over 40 veterans from the Second World War with the government of Norway’s Defense and Commemorative Medal.

In the video above, WCCO photojournalist Lewis Karpel takes us to the special ceremony.

Comments