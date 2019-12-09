Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sun Country Airlines announced its first-ever route to Canada on Monday.
The Minnesota-based company says its new seasonal nonstop service will connect Minneapolis-St. Paul residents to Vancouver.
“Our expansion into Canada is the latest signal of the incredible growth we’re experiencing at Sun Country Airlines,” said Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “We are thrilled to be adding Vancouver to our ever-evolving list of routes and believe there is significant demand for low-cost service to this great destination.”
Sun Country says fares start at $99 for a one-way ticket. The new service will begin on May 20, flying twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
