MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings’ defensive end Danielle Hunter only needed a half-sack to break an NFL record Sunday afternoon – and he notched three.

Hunter, who just turned 25 years old in October, finished the game with 52.5 sacks to his name and officially became the youngest player in NFL history to record 50 career sacks.

(credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Hunter nearly broke the record in Seattle, but was glad to break it at home at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“It just means a lot to come out here and do it in front of the people who helped me be the player I am today,” he said during an interview with Vikings Entertainment Network.

In a post-game interview, Hunter said it is an honor and gave his teammates a lot of credit for his success.

“I definitely did not do it by myself. Teammates and the coaches, if it wasn’t for them, I would not have been where I am today. If it was an individual effort, I would have been nowhere close to it,” he said.

Hunter’s jersey and gloves from the record-breaking game will soon be displayed at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Vikings nearly shutout the Lions in Sunday’s 20-7 win. The team faces the Los Angeles Chargers next.

