MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Polk County say three students sustained minor injuries Tuesday after their school bus went into the ditch.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of 225th St. SW and 390th Avenue SW after a Fisher School District bus entered the ditch.
Officials say twelve students were on board at the time of the incident. Three students, ages 7, 8 and 9 years old were treated on scene for minor injuries. The students were later released to their family members, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the incident.
No additional information is available at this time.
