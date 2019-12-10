Comments
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — A new program gave a special holiday surprise to a Twin Cities family on Tuesday.
Desiree Dolbec is a mother of five who lost her home in January.
A new program through the YMCA called “Stable Homes Stable Schools” helped her find a new one, and they surprised her by purchasing every item on her family’s Christmas wish list.
“Stable Homes Stable Schools” involves several organizations, like the City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Public Schools.
It helps families experiencing homelessness, and works to keep kids in those families engaged in school.
Since the program started in April, they’ve ended homelessness for 145 children.
