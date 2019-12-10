WINTER WEATHER:Much of the state is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Get the latest information.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating a report of recording devices found in guest rooms at the Hyatt Hotel.

Police were called to the scene to investigate the devices last Saturday.

In a statement from the Hyatt Hotel, a spokesperson said, “The safety and security of guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. We are fully cooperating with authorities on their investigation; further questions may be directed to authorities.”

Law enforcement is not revealing any further details about the case at this time as the investigation remains active.

