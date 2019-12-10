MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota Crookston will discontinue its football program, the school announced Tuesday.
The decision came following ongoing issues caused by a lack of funding and investment into the program, according to a press release.
Crookston Chancellor Marcy Holz-Clause says the university will invest more into other programs. Crookston is home to 12 other Division II sports, including 11 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
“As an institution, the decision to discontinue any program is extremely difficult,” Holz-Clause, said in a statement. “Ensuring a balanced, financially stable profile across our athletics department demands careful analysis, planning, and thoughtful consideration, all of which played a role in making this challenging decision and will continue to play a role in how we approach this work every day.”
Director of Athletics Stephanie Helgeson said the decision was difficult, but the right move for the “long-term health” of the department.
“This will move Golden Eagle Athletics into its strongest possible future, one in which we can better support all of our athletics programs and provide an outstanding collegiate experience to each of our student-athletes.”
St. Cloud State University also announced it would drop its football and golf programs Tuesday, citing financial reasons and Title IX compliance. In addition, SCSU will add men’s soccer.
You must log in to post a comment.