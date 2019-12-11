Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Late Tuesday afternoon, the New Ulm Police Department received a tip from the FBI office in Mankato about a possible threat at New Ulm High School.
Officials then conducted an investigation Wednesday, learning the threat had occurred over social media.
The suspected student was removed from the building without incident and is cooperating with law enforcement. Officials are conducting a criminal investigation and applying search warrants to learn more from the student’s social media data. As of Wednesday afternoon, no additional students were involved with the threat.
This case is considered on-going.
