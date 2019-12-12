Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A portion of northbound Interstate 35 is shut down after a crash that involved multiple cars and semi trucks.
The crash happened about one mile north of Highway 14, south of Owatonna, Thursday morning.
Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic completely cut off on the stretch.
The Minnesota State Patrol said that the crash involved 20 passenger vehicles and six semi trucks.
A detour has been put into place while crews work to clear the lanes. Crews believe the stretch should be open again by noon.
No serious injuries were reported on the scene, only minor ones.
