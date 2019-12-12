MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement in Eden Prairie is working to determine if a recent burglary and armed robbery may be related.
In the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 4, a man reported two suspects entering a home in the 14000 block of Golf View Drive with their faces covered. The perpetrators allegedly pointed a gun at the man and discharged a weapon inside the home before fleeing the scene in a silver car.
He was not harmed in the incident and nothing was reported missing from the home.
Then, late in the evening of Saturday, Dec. 7, a woman reported that, “five individuals exited an older gray vehicle with their faces covered and approached her in the parking lot as she walked to her car.”
One of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and demanded her wallet, while another demanded her phone. The woman didn’t have either of the items with her, and they left with just her keys. She was not injured in the incident.
If you have any information related to the cases, you’re asked to please call 952-949-6200.
You must log in to post a comment.