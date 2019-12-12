MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One of the men charged in a brutal assault in downtown Minneapolis over the summer pleaded guilty this week.
Officials in Hennepin County say Ade Davis, 20, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree assault. He is slated to be sentenced on Jan. 13. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
According to a criminal complaint, Davis was one of several people to attack a man on Aug. 17 at the intersection 5th Street and Hennepin Avenue South. The man, Brendan O’Brien, had been out celebrating his birthday.
Widely-viewed surveillance video of the attack shows O’Brien being beaten unconscious and having his phone and wallet stolen. O’Brien’s relatives say that since the assault he’s suffered from migraines, memory loss and anxiety.
Twenty people were arrested over the summer in connection to the attack on O’Brien and other violent incidents in downtown Minneapolis. Another widely-viewed video showed a man being attacked by several people near Target Field.
In response to the violent robberies, police stepped up suppression detail, resulting in several arrests.
