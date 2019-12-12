MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It didn’t go well for the Minnesota Vikings against the Green Bay Packers in round one. Or the Minnesota Gophers against the Wisconsin Badgers.

So how about St. John’s University against University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Saturday in Collegeville in the Division III playoffs?

“It’s not easy when you get to this point in the season,” said head coach Gary Fasching. “In Division III you start out with 237 teams, and now there’s four left. And it takes a lot of hard work. Our kids have put in the work, you know, and now we get to reap the benefits of playing for another week.”

They now have to face Wisconsin-Whitewater, who hold six national titles.

“We’re one step closer to the national championships. We got to take care of business this week,” said senior quarterback Jackson Erdmann.

In a game like this, focus is key. The Johnnies have not played the Warhawks since losing the championship to them in 2008.

“Six big plays in a game, right? So you want to limit those. Obviously, we know a team like this, especially in the final four, they’re going to be a great team,” said Linebacker Richard Carriveau.

History does not matter because this team is going to play its best football ever — at least that’s the plan.

“We got to play great defense, and our offense has been opportunist all-year long, and we just need them to keep doing what they’re doing,” Fasching said.

Hey, it’s worked so far. No point in fixing what isn’t broken.