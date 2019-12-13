Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of Da’Qwan Jones-Morris.
The 17-year-old Sibley High School senior was shot and killed last month in St. Paul. Police say a 15-year-old boy pulled the trigger; he has yet to enter a plea.
The criminal complaint says another boy in the room, a 16-year-old, admitted to stealing the gun from an SUV. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
A judge stayed the teen’s four-year adult prison sentence, so he won’t spend time behind bars.
He’s been transferred to Dakota County for juvenile disposition to determine how he serves his probation.
