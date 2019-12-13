MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is dead after being stuck by a Northstar Line commuter train in Coon Rapids Friday night.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s office says Coon Rapids police responded to the scene at about 6:46 p.m. near the intersection of 119th Avenue Northwest and Northdale Boulevard Northwest.
Two teens are said to have run across the tracks in front of an on-coming train when one of them was killed. There were about 50 people aboard the train during the crash.
Metro Transit officials say buses will be used to replace Northstar Line service while investigators are working at the scene.
Update: three bus options will be replacing the Northstar from Coon Rapids. One will go to Anoka/Ramsey, one to Elk River, and one to Big Lake for the Northstar Link, St. Cloud buses are holding. Transit supervisors on scene to assist. -HF
— Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) December 14, 2019
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
