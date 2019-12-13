Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Fire Marshal has issued a warning about fire safety and fire prevention this holiday season.
• Stay in the kitchen while cooking and keep combustibles three feet from the stove.
Minnesota has surpassed the total number of fire deaths the state saw in 2018.
Last year, 37 people died in fires in Minnesota. Comparatively, so far this year there have been 41 fire deaths, according to preliminary numbers.
With two weeks left of the year, the Minnesota Fire Marshal recommended the following ways to stay safe from fire related incidents this holiday:
• Use flameless candles.
• Do not leave space heaters unattended.
• Test your smoke alarms. Smoke alarms save lives, but only if they work.
