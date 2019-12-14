Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings tight end, Kyle ‘Rudy’ Rudolph, is bringing children and their families on the ultimate North Pole adventure.
Children who are in recovery or recently released from the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital will join Rudolph Monday night at the St. Paul Downtown Airport to board private jets.
The children will take a 10-minute ride to the “North Pole” — aka the Best Jets International Airport hangar — to see Santa, his elves and reindeer.
Upon arrival to the North Pole, children will have the opportunity to play holiday-themed games, enjoy treats and hang out with Rudolph.
Event Information:
Monday, Dec. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Plane boarding at St. Paul Downtown Airport: 4:45 p.m.
Arrival at Best Jets International Airport hangar: 5 p.m.
