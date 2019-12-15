MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota hockey player, coach and legend, Doug Woog, was confirmed dead Saturday at age 75.

Woog was living with Parkinson’s disease and his health was failing before he died.

He coached the Gophers for 14 seasons and among many honors, the St. Paul native left a lasting impact on hockey in Minnesota.

“His legacy is here, we just have to keep it going,” said Mike Simon, South St. Paul High School Hockey assistant coach.

“Coach Woog was one of a kind,” said director of athletics, Mark Coyle. “To many, he is Gopher hockey. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

In highschool, Woog was a three-year letter winner at the University of Minnesota under the legendary John Mariucci.

This is where he shared the ice with fellow hockey legend, Lou Nanne.

“Everything he got was through hard work, he didn’t cheat anybody, whether he was playing or coaching,” Nanne said.

As a senior, Woog served as captain and was named team most valuable player.

He returned to the Gophers as head coach in 1985 and led the program for 14 years including 12-straight NCAA tournament appearances, an NCAA record at the time, and six trips to the NCAA Frozen Four.

Woog guided his players to a total of 13 All-America honors.

Earning the 1990 WCHA Coach of the Year, Woog’s 388 career wins at Minnesota were a program record at the end of his career.

After stepping down as head coach, Woog remained close to the program, working with Gopher Sports Properties.

“He will leave a legacy of a guy committed to the game, the betterment of the game, the betterment of the individual and also a guy who wanted to see the betterment of hockey in Minnesota, especially South St Paul,” Nanne said.

Woog was inducted into the University of Minnesota ‘M’ Club Hall of Fame in 2000 and the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002.

“Doug Woog bled Maroon and Gold as both a player and as a coach, and his legacy is one of the greatest in the history of the University of Minnesota,” Gopher hockey head coach, Bob Motzko said.