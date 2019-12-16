MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It appears Minneapolis residents are living up to their ‘Minnesota nice’ name, ranking among the most caring cities in America.
In fact, Minneapolis was named the 5th most caring city in the U.S., according to a new study from WalletHub.
The financial news website reviewed data from the 100 largest U.S cities to identify the most compassionate places in America.
“Our data set ranges from share of sheltered homeless persons to number of volunteering hours per capita to share of income donated to charity,” WalletHub said.
Below is how Minneapolis scored:
The Caring Spirit in Minneapolis (1=Most Caring; 50=Avg.)
5th – % of Population Doing Favors for Neighbors
14th – Volunteering Hours per Capita
22nd – % of Sheltered Homeless Persons
42nd – Child Poverty Rate
17th – Teachers’ Care for Students’ Well-Being
1st – Population Working in Community & Social Services per Capita
To view the full report click here.
