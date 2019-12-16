Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shakopee Public Schools are reporting a spike in flu-related absences among students, according to a letter sent to families.
West Middle School reported 322 student absences on Monday due to “flu related illnesses.” The school has a total of 1,165 students.
Sun Path Elementary reported 100 student absences because of the flu last week.
“As always, we encourage parents and guardians to keep their students home if they are exhibiting flu-related symptoms,” Superintendent Mike Redmond said. “We are taking the necessary precautions, and will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action, as needed.”
