Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wright County deputy was struck by another vehicle, causing considerable damage to the squad car on Sunday night.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wright County deputy was struck by another vehicle, causing considerable damage to the squad car on Sunday night.
Authorities said nobody was injured during this incident.
Around 11 p.m. a deputy pulled over a driver on U.S. Highway 12.
During the traffic stop, the deputy’s squad car was struck by another vehicle.
There was considerable damage to both the squad car and the vehicle that collided with it.
“This serves as a good reminder for all of us to be mindful and aware of emergency vehicles on the side of the road as well as other vehicles that may be pulled to the side of the road,” Wright County deputies said. “Slow down and if possible on a multi-lane road, move over.”
You must log in to post a comment.