MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Families in need can go to the front desk of any YMCA in the greater Twin Cities to receive a free bag of food from Dec. 21 through January 5, while supplies last.
The goal is to help nourish families in the community and ensure that youth have food during the winter break. A membership is not required.
“The YMCA is committed to working with community partners to address the more than 200,000 children in Minnesota who live with food insecurity by providing education, access and support,” said Glen Gunderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities.
The organization has partnered with The Sheridan Story and John W. Mooty Foundation to provide the assistance.
“Many children don’t look forward to winter break because they don’t have enough food at home,” said Rob Williams, executive director of The Sheridan Story. “In fact, more than 15 percent of the children in Minnesota face empty kitchen cupboards. We are fortunate to partner with two great organizations to close the winter break food gap.”
The food will also available at several Minneapolis Parks location.
To see all of the food distribution locations, along with their hours, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.