



The man killed in a shooting involving police in north Minneapolis over the weekend has been identified.

Chaisher Vue, 52, of Minneapolis, died early Sunday morning of multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says.

Minneapolis police say the shooting happened after officers responded to a call of a domestic incident with weapons on the 3100 block of Thomas Avenue North.

Police spokesperson John Elder said that a suspect fired shots inside the home, sending residents fleeing into the cold. After a brief standoff, the suspect confronted officers with a gun.

Chaos erupted. At the scene, more than 60 bullet holes were found. Neighbors said the shooting lasted for about two minutes.

Lt. Bob Kroll, the head of the Minneapolis police union, says several officers were involved in the shooting and are cooperating with the on-going investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Relatives of Vue have created a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover funeral costs. They described him as a kind and loving man.

“On Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, a call for help in an emergency has turned our lives upside down because we lost a good family man,” Vue’s daughter, ChaMee Vue, wrote. “The outcome of that call still put our family in shock.”

A vigil for Chaisher Vue is slated for Tuesday night at the scene of the shooting.

