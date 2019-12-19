MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A plant-based food party is underway in North Minneapolis, and the “Taste of Northside” is spreading a message of health eating.

Every Thursday at 1:30, KMOJ’s “Healthing It Up” hosts CoCo and LaLa use social media to spread the word about healthy eating.

“It’s really important for everybody to go plant-based at least like a couple of times a week and you can start out slow,” CoCo said.

CoCo has a master’s degree in nursing, and Lala is a lifelong plant-based eater. Together they use their style and flair to show people why eating healthy is the way to go.

“Heart disease is the number one killer in the black community. We have to do better, we have to be more intentional with what we are eating,” CoCo said.

The duo test out plant-based products on their Facebook Live show.

“I think now is a great time to be plant-based vegan vegetarian because there are so many options,” LaLa said.

CoCo and LaLa keep it real, telling you what’s tastes good and what’s not so good.

Their show is for everyone, but especially for the black community, where eating healthy can be a challenge.

“We love the Northside, but it’s a food desert over there (for) accessibility on fresh fruits and vegetables, and it’s so important that they are getting that. So we really just wanted to head out to the Northside and show them some love and introduce them to this new way, and it’s free,” CoCo said.

The “Taste of Northside” is sponsored by these food-preneurs, located on West Broadway, in the heart of the community.

“There are some great restaurants and vendors out there that a lot of people may not know about, but as of tonight they will be able to know about them and they will be able to taste test their food for free,” LaLa said.

The hope is people support this plant-based effort.