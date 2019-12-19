MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “It means the world to us to be able to do this,” Corbin Tao of Keller Williams Odd Couple Team said.

They stopped by three special homes today with three special donations.

“We are donating three trees to three different MACV homes,” Marjoire Weide said. Weide is also of Keller Williams Odd Couple Team.

On these live Christmas trees hang something much more special than lights: 300 ornaments sent in from WCCO viewers, to help make the tree come even more to life.

Travis Spencer is the Residential Housing Coordinator for MACV.

“It’s a joy when you are able to help people in any way, it’s a true blessing,” Spencer said.

He was there when one particular tree was brought to a special home in St. Paul.

“Today we have some beautiful people here who are donating a Christmas tree to women’s transitional housing,” Spencer said.

The home is provided by MACV to give female veterans a place to stay while working on finding a permanent housing plan.

“It is for female women who have been homeless or in the process of becoming homeless,” Spencer said.

It helps making this house feel more like a home for those who served our country.

“Having it go to those veterans who supported the country to be able to provide a small Christmas tree can go a long way,” Tao said.

A Christmas staple bringing a little more holiday cheer to these helping homes in the community, decorated by the community.