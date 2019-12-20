MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a fatal dog stabbing in Cass Lake.
According to the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, officers were dispatched on Dec. 6 to the Allen Bay Housing area of rural Cass Lake on the report of a dog bleed from multiple wounds.
There, officers found a trail of blood that led them to a medium-sized light brown dog lying in the snow. Officers wrapped up the dog in a blanket and contacted a local veterinarian, but the dog died before arriving at the veterinary clinic.
Police say the dog suffered multiple stab wounds to its head, neck and body.
Now, the Humane Society of United States is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.
Leech Lake police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigations at Leech Lake police at 218-335-8277.
