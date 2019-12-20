MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Gophers are getting ready to fly south for the Outback Bowl. The team will be taking on the Auburn Tigers in Tampa, Florida on New Year’s Day.
After practice Friday, Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck said he’s proud of his team, and not just because of the upcoming bowl game.
Fleck, earlier this month, was named 2019 Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year in the Big Ten. The recognition followed a 10-win season in Fleck’s third year on the job. It was the team’s first 9-0 start to a season in 115 years.
The Outback Bowl will be the 21st bowl game all-time for Minnesota, but it will mark the first time that the Gophers have played in the Florida-based Bowl.
WCCO has a crew headed to Tampa for the big game. Norman Seawright III will bring you all the excitement and festivities live from Florida on New Year’s Eve and Day.
There are official fan travel packages people can book through the university. There are also local watch parties around the metro if you can’t make the trip this time. Click here for more information.
