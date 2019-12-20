Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police have identified the white 2000 GMC Savanna van believed to have struck a 20-year-old Maplewood man in November in critical condition.
The van was located on Wednesday by South St. Paul Police. Maplewood Police are examining the van for further evidence.
A person of interest related to the case has been identified, however, no one is in custody.
According to family of the victim, while making some improvement, he remains hospitalized and is in serious condition.
Police have not yet been able to speak with the victim and his identity has not been released.
Citizens with information should contact Maplewood Police during business hours at 651-249-2600 or via the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center at 651-767-0640 any hour of the day.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with updates.
