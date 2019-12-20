MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Retail Federation predicts 148 million Americans will shop in store or online the last Saturday before Christmas. That’s almost half of the U.S. population, and 14 million more people than 2018’s “Super Saturday.”
Part of the reason why 2019 is projected to be bigger than ever has to do with the timing of the season overall. Thanksgiving was six days later than 2018, causing retailers to advertise early and often.
While 148 million shoppers reflects both in-person and online orders, it’s typically the biggest shopping day of the year, making up three quarters of the five-day Thanksgiving shopping window in just one day.
More than half of the people in the NRF’s survey said they plan to buy their last gift in the week leading up to Christmas Day.
Friday and Saturday will likely be the most popular days to finish the list. Six percent of people plan to finish shopping on Christmas Eve, while 4% will shop through the 25th, wrapping up on Boxing Day.
On an October NRF survey, analysts found people will spend most of their money on clothes, toys and gift cards. Experience gifts, such as tickets to a concert or a sporting event, were the most popular gift among millennials and generation z shoppers.
