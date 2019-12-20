



Just in time for the holidays, the reindeer camera at Como Zoo is back by popular demand. After going on hiatus for a few years, you can now watch the zoo’s four reindeer 24 hours a day.

“Every year we get calls or emails from people all over the United States and literally all over the world asking if we’re going to bring back the reindeer cam and 2019 is the time to do it,” Matt Reinartz with Como Park Zoo said.

The reindeer are named Mabel and Forest, Junebug and Abigail.

“They’re resting up because they know they’ve got something special coming up, the big man in the suit might be coming by soon to get their help,” Reinartz said.

The 200 to 300 hundred pound mammals adapt to live in the cold weather, even rest their head in the snow.

“If you look, they have a really long schnauzer or nose and when they breathe cold air, it kind of bounces around that big chamber and kind of warms up before it goes down to their lungs so they don’t freeze their lungs,” Zookeeper Jill Erzar said.

As for Rudolph’s red nose, Erzar said, “they do have a ton of capillary glands in their nose so if it’s really cold you’ll see these bright red noses and that’s where that myth comes from.”

Kids and adults alike enjoy getting a view of the four. Tommy Mohr says he’ll watch his new friends from home.

“Because it would be cool to see them if they’re like walking around and stuff,” Mohr said.

There’s sure to be some of that.

“You’d probably see a lot of antics from Forest. He’s only 2 so he does a lot of play behavior out here and his play is just knocking everything down the hill,” Erzar said.

The reindeer cam will be live through the beginning of the New Year.