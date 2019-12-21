CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews spent several hours overnight putting out a fire at the Coates Corner gas station near Rosemount.

The Rosemount Fire Department was dispatched to the structure fire around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

It called for a “3 alarm” response because firefighters had to haul water to the scene.

Some of the crews came from Rosemount, Apple Valley, Inver Grove Heights, Hastings, and Farmington.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Rosemount Fire Marshall.

