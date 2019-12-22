MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the first night of Hanukkah, members of the Jewish community gathered for a celebration at the Minnesota State Capitol.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz lit the menorah Sunday evening in a ceremony led by Rabbis and other community leaders.
“I think it’s more important than ever to gather like this. And there are folks here who aren’t Jewish who came to support their Jewish neighbors in the lighting of the menorah and it’s a time to reset the relationships” Walz said.
Hanukkah celebrates the re-dedication of the second temple in Jerusalem.
“One of the central messages of Hanukkah is every night, we increase in light so what was good for today isn’t necessarily good enough for tomorrow, we got to do more, and more and more that’s the message of the Hanukkah menorah,” said Rabbi Menachem Mendel Feller.
This 12-foot menorah will shine bright in St. Paul.
One candle will be lit on it each night for eight nights throughout the holiday.
