MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Stearns County say a US Postal Service carrier’s vehicle was rear ended near Albany last Friday, sending a 60-year-old mailwoman to Melrose Hospital with minor injuries. The driver allegedly fled the scene in a 2005 Ford F-150.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. when the mail car was stopped at a mail box on County Road 154, just east of County Road 10, and northeast of Albany’s city limits.
Deputies later located the pickup truck involved and identified the driver, a 31-year-old Albany man, according to a release.
Police say he “exhibited signs of alcohol impairment,” and was arrested.
He’s now being held at the Stearns County Jail on charges of criminal vehicle operation, 2nd degree DWI, and leaving the scene of a crash.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
