MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit police are investigating a stabbing that happened on a METRO Blue Line light rail train near U.S. Bank Stadium Monday night — just after kickoff in the Minnesota Vikings-Green Bay Packers game.
It happened at about 7:15 p.m. on a train that was coming from Mall of America. Police say the victim exited the train near the stadium after the stabbing, and reported the attack.
The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare hospital with serious injuries. They are expected to survive.
No one is in custody, and the investigation is on-going.
