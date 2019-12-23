



The up and down temperatures and snow have created a tricky situation on our lakes.

It’s the season for celebration, the one season when the world takes pause. And many take a break from the daily grind for some time on the ice.

Lt. Shane Magnuson is with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol.

“I would say if you want to get out on the lake, get out on the lake, I know I’m going to however, be safe,” he said.

When Lt. Magnuson isn’t protecting others from the ice, he’s enjoying it, that’s what he plans to do this week responsibly.

“Bring with the safety equipment, check ice as you move out on the lake and if you can have somebody with you, have somebody with you and have a plan in case something happens,” Magnuson said.

The Sheriff’s office recommend the essentials when walking on ice: an auger to measure things, a life jacket, a rope bag and a pick and grips on boots to prevent slipping.

He says the ice right now is deceiving.

“For the amount of cold days we’ve had, we do not have a lot of ice. We have a lot of snow cover on the ice and creates and insulation layer so I think we have a lot less ice than what people anticipate,” Magnuson said.

He says this year’s ice is also sporadic, he proved it by testing several locations in the same area of Lake Minnetonka and found depths varying greatly.

He says the ice is not strong enough for vehicles, especially cars.

“Unfortunately I think the first person who drives a car on the lake, I think everyone assumes there’s a car on the lake, I’m ok to do that. That’s not a good idea, especially when cars do go through the ice every year,” Magnuson said.