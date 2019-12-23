



— A small town fire department is remembering two brothers who died in a farm accident last weekend.

Steve and Curt Boesl died after they were overcome by silo fumes.

Curt’s 12-year-old son, Alex, was also overcome by gas and remains in the hospital.

The brothers were long-time volunteers with the Millerville Fire Department.

“When the pagers go off, your heart skips a beat. And then as soon as you find out where the address is, then you know the address is one of your fireman,” said firefighter Troy Becker. “It’s surreal. I mean, you get into it and got to focus on what you’re doing and working on these people, and try to put the emotions behind you.”

Curt and Alex passed out on top of a silo after breathing in silo gas that comes from high-moisture corn. Another son called 911 and his uncle Steve, who climbed in and tried to help.

Chief Rodney Roers was one of the first to arrive.

“It’s his brother. I would’ve probably done the same thing for my brother, and unfortunately he was overcome,” Roers said.

First responders got Steve, Curt and Alex down from the silo and began CPR.

“Curt got laid down beside me, he just got brought in from the silo, so I turned around and worked on Curt,” Becker said.

Alex remains hospitalized, but there is hope he will recover.

“Everybody’s praying for Alex, and that’s our hope for a Christmas miracle, that Alex pulls through. And we need everybody’s prayers,” Becker said.

And as they pray, a memorial for the brothers continues to grow.

“They were great guys, but they were great fathers, great members of the community,” Roers said.

There were counselors on hand over the weekend and again on Monday night to talk with firefighters and first responders about what happened. They said they will be there as long as they are needed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Alex.