



1. Uncle Hugo’s Science Fiction Bookstore

Photo: Andrew G./Yelp

Looking to try the top bookstores around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bookstores in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Topping the list is Uncle Hugo’s Science Fiction Bookstore. Located at 2864 Chicago Ave. South in Phillips West, the bookstore is the highest-rated budget-friendly bookstore in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp. According to the website, the spot is the “oldest independent science fiction bookstore in America.”

We turned there for an overview of Uncle Hugo’s Science Fiction Bookstore.

“Uncle Hugo’s Science Fiction Bookstore began in 1974 and moved to our current location in 1984,” per the history section of the business’s Yelp profile.

As to what the business is known for, “Uncle Hugo’s Science Fiction Bookstore in Minneapolis, MN sells new and used science fiction, hardcover and paperback books,” it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. “We offer a convenient discount plan to meet our science fiction readers’ financial needs. Be sure to check out our newsletter.”

2. Eat My Words Bookstore

Photo: Pam S./Yelp

Next up is Sheridan’s Eat My Words Bookstore, situated at 214 13th Ave. NE. With five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, the bookstore has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option. The spot offers 25,000 books, according to the website.

Yelper Monique H., who reviewed Eat My Words Bookstore on July 10, wrote, “Such an enormous selection to choose from! I spent well over an hour here browsing the shelves and checking out pottery and other such items from local artists that have displays in the front.”

Jessica P. noted, “There is nothing I love more than finding a hidden gem like this book store.”

3. Dreamhaven Books & Comics

Photo: Henry W./Yelp

Standish’s Dreamhaven Books & Comics, located at 2301 E. 38th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive bookstore, which offers comic books and more, 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews. The spot also offers art, according to the website.

If you’re curious for more, we found these details about Dreamhaven Books & Comics.

“Started as a small comic shop, DreamHaven has had various locations in Minneapolis over the last 40 years,” the business states in the history section of its Yelp profile.

As to what the business is known for, “We are a specialty bookstore with large collections of new and used science fiction, fantasy and horror,” it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “We also have a large graphic novel selection, movie books and posters, art books and collectibles of all sorts.”

4. Paperback Exchange

Photo: Monique H./Yelp

Paperback Exchange, a bookstore in Lynnhurst, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2227 W. 50th St. to see for yourself. The spot can also order new books that aren’t in stock, according to the website.

We turned there for an overview of Paperback Exchange.

“We are a locally owned family business and we love books!” the business notes in the history section of its Yelp profile.

In terms of signature items, “Established in 1975, the Paperback Exchange has over 150,000 used and new books in stock,” it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. “We have everything from current bestsellers to out-of-print oddities, all at great prices. Used books are 70% off with your trade-ins (50% off without trade), and in-stock and special order new books are 25% [off] with trade-credit (10% off without trade).”