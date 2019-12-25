Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of Twin Cities families took part in a special holiday tradition Wednesday afternoon.
Several community groups bused in homeless or low-income families to Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Minneapolis to enjoy a warm sit-down holiday meal with all the fixings.
Volunteers prepared around 1,400 meals and helped pick the perfect toy for the kids in attendance.
“To me, it’s the spirit of Christmas is giving and seeing these kids with huge smiles on their faces,” said Mike Lynch, an organizer with Minneapolis Miracle.
Toys for Tots helped donate toys for Wednesday’s events.
