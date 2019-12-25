MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Be careful driving home on Christmas night in western and northern Minnesota.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the areas, as snow and mixed precipitation are expected to fall overnight. The advisory is slated to be in effect until noon Thursday.
Forecasters say up to 3 inches of snow could accumulate in some areas. Ice glazing is also possible.
A winter weather advisory is in place for locations in purple due to the potential for a couple hundreths of ice accretion. The details of the forecast on @wcco News at 5! pic.twitter.com/W7wiFWhWA6
— Lisa Meadows (@LisaMeadowsCBS) December 25, 2019
Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution, as roads could be slippery.
The rest of the state, including the Twin Cities, is under a dense fog advisory. Drivers should expect low visibility and slick spots on roads if temperatures dip below freezing.
